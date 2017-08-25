Memphis Hustle releases 2017-18 schedule

The Schedule is now now for the Memphis Hustle of the NBA's Developmental League, now known as the G-League.

The Hustle will open at home with a weekend back to back November 4-5 at the Landers Center against the Sioux Falls Sky Force and Salt Lake City Stars.

The G-League plays a 50-game schedule, with 23 set for the 8,400 seat facility in Southaven.

24 games will be on the road, 2 will be in the G-League Showcase in Canada, plus one at FedExForum on November 24.

All games will be streamed on Facebook Live.

The Hustle will have their next draft for players October 21.

Training Camp is expected to open October 23 at FedExForum.

The Hustle's G-League regular season schedule runs through will run through March 24.

