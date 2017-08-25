Gas stations raided in Southaven by Mississippi AG, Job fair with perks, Hurricane Harvey track, Cooper Young rash of robberies

Happy Friday morning!
Agents with the Mississippi Attorney General's office raided two gas stations in Southaven, MIssissippi. They are part of the financial crimes division. We'll explain what we know about this on #wmc5.
Get your resumes ready. Prestigious Placement is hosting a job fair today with some unique benefits.They are looking for warehouse workers, forklift operators and material handlers. and employers are offering gas cards, gift cards, and Uber rides to get employees to work. Details on when and where this morning on #WMC5.
Memphis Police are investigating a string of robberies in Cooper-Young. This comes on the heels of several other robberies in the area. It's happening just weeks before the Cooper-Young festival. Details on what we know about them and updates on the investigations this morning.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco is urging parents to speak up if they suspect their children are having a drug problem. The sheriff spoke last night in Olive Branch. He said heroin and prescription drug abuse has become a big problem in DeSoto county. We'll break down the numbers this morning.
Great weather this weekend!! Chances for rain Sunday and Monday. We are also breaking down what to expect with Hurricane Harvey and whether it will come through the Mid-South. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Multiple gas stations raided in Southaven
Caught on camera: Teen punches, beats up teacher in classroom
Neighbors work to install more cameras after couple’s home shot up
No charges after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
Woman charged in liquor theft: 'I hustle; that's what I do'
A woman set a fire inside a Memphis Walmart on Thursday morning.More >>
The neighborhood is now hoping for more SkyCop cameras or any camera to deter criminals, as police work to find out who opened fire into an elderly couple's home.More >>
Two cats are still missing after a house fire in the Berclair neighborhood. No one was home when the fire started, but several animals were inside the house.More >>
Memphis police are looking for the suspects behind two robberies at a Midtown intersection that happened less than an hour apart.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco is urging parents to speak up if they suspect their children are having a drug problem.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
