Gas stations raided in Southaven by Mississippi AG, Job fair with perks, Hurricane Harvey track, Cooper Young rash of robberies

Agents with the Mississippi Attorney General's office raided two gas stations in Southaven, MIssissippi. They are part of the financial crimes division. We'll explain what we know about this on #wmc5.

Get your resumes ready. Prestigious Placement is hosting a job fair today with some unique benefits.They are looking for warehouse workers, forklift operators and material handlers. and employers are offering gas cards, gift cards, and Uber rides to get employees to work. Details on when and where this morning on #WMC5.

Memphis Police are investigating a string of robberies in Cooper-Young. This comes on the heels of several other robberies in the area. It's happening just weeks before the Cooper-Young festival. Details on what we know about them and updates on the investigations this morning.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco is urging parents to speak up if they suspect their children are having a drug problem. The sheriff spoke last night in Olive Branch. He said heroin and prescription drug abuse has become a big problem in DeSoto county. We'll break down the numbers this morning.

Great weather this weekend!! Chances for rain Sunday and Monday. We are also breaking down what to expect with Hurricane Harvey and whether it will come through the Mid-South. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Multiple gas stations raided in Southaven

Caught on camera: Teen punches, beats up teacher in classroom

Neighbors work to install more cameras after couple’s home shot up

No charges after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head

Woman charged in liquor theft: 'I hustle; that's what I do'



