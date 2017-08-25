Man shot, runs for help - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, runs for help

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim showed up at someone's home looking for help.

Police rushed to the area of Hamilton Street and Park Avenue in Orange Mound around 10:30 Thursday night.

Family members said the man was shot and came there for help.

It's unclear where the shooting occurred or what the man's condition is.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly