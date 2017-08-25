Person hit by car outside Highland Strip - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person hit by car outside Highland Strip

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was hit by a car outside of Highland Strip on Friday morning. 

The crash happened around 2, right outside of Newby's.

One person was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver stayed on the scene. It's unclear if they will face charges.

