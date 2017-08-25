TDOT works with app to get Memphis drivers around traffic

Traffic jams can stall your morning and make you late for work or school.

That's why it's so important to get around them, and there are tools to do just that.

CLICK HERE to see the most congested intersections in Memphis.

One such tool is the WAZE app. Both the city of Memphis and Tennessee Department of Transportation have partnered with the app to give real time updates on any kind of delays.

"We are directly able to communicate from our traffic manager center with WAZE users to give new information on incidents or if there's construction lane closures road closures," Memphis traffic engineer Randall Tatum said.

The WAZE app will also identify alternative routes you can take one they know your travel pattern in the morning.

Click here to download the WAZE app.

Of course, you can also download the WMC Action News 5 app to use our traffic tracker. Click here for Apple. Click here for Android.

