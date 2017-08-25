Task force heads to TX to prepare for Hurricane Harvey

Eighty workers from Memphis made the trip to Texas to assist in efforts against Hurricane Harvey.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requested a search and rescue team, and TN Task Force Type I responded.

Eighty people including firefighters, doctors, engineers, and canine handlers made the trip to San Antonio to prepare for Harvey.

It's unknown how long the crew will be needed in Texas.

