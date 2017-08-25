Margolin Hebrew Academy seniors participate in "Names, Not Numbers" project

He gained recognition for encouraging his students. Now, a Mid-South teacher is receiving an honor from the ESPN Academy.More >>
He gained recognition for encouraging his students. Now, a Mid-South teacher is receiving an honor from the ESPN Academy.More >>
A woman was shot in the head at University Trails Apartments in Oxford.More >>
A woman was shot in the head at University Trails Apartments in Oxford.More >>
New Jersey's oldest resident, who once claimed beer and whisky kept her spry, has died at the age of 112.More >>
New Jersey's oldest resident, who once claimed beer and whisky kept her spry, has died at the age of 112.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is churning through the Gulf of Mexico and poses a major threat to the U.S. coast. Get the details and the latest forecast information in our newest blog.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is churning through the Gulf of Mexico and poses a major threat to the U.S. coast. Get the details and the latest forecast information in our newest blog.More >>
Seniors at Margolin Hebrew Academy in East Memphis, who are involved in a year long Jewish History/Facing History and Ourselves elective class, are prepping to begin a nationally recognized program that records and archives interviews between young people and Holocaust survivors and World War II veterans called "Names, Not Numbers."More >>
Seniors at Margolin Hebrew Academy in East Memphis, who are involved in a year long Jewish History/Facing History and Ourselves elective class, are prepping to begin a nationally recognized program that records and archives interviews between young people and Holocaust survivors and World War II veterans called "Names, Not Numbers."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, according to forecasters.More >>
Harvey maintains Category 2 hurricane at 110 mph at 10 a.m. Friday. If it reaches 111 mph, it will be a Cat 3 hurricane.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>