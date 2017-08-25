Woman born in Holly Springs dies at 112

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's oldest resident, who once claimed beer and whisky kept her spry, has died at the age of 112.

The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2vaGtFC ) Agnes Fenton, of Englewood, died Thursday morning.

Fenton was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, in 1905 and owned a restaurant in Tennessee before moving to New Jersey with her second husband.

Fenton was prescribed alcohol by a doctor for a benign tumor in 1943. She took heed, drinking Miller High Life and Johnnie Walker Blue Label daily for decades. When interviewed on her 110th birthday, Fenton credited the routine for her longevity.

Although old age forced her to quit drinking, friends say Fenton remained mentally sharp. Fenton always reminded those close to her of the importance of having God in their lives.

This story has been corrected to show she was born in Mississippi and owned a restaurant in Tennessee.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

