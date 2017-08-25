MAC teases new Aaliyah collection

If you wait long enough, it will happen. MAC Cosmetics recently announced that it will release a line of cosmetics inspired by the late R and B singer Aaliyah.

In a recent Instagram post, #MacCosmetics posted this tease:

This week marks the 16th anniversary of the 22-year-old singer who was tragically killed, along with eight others, when the Cessna plane they were in crashed shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas.

During her short life, the singer and actress releases 3 studio albums and starred in "Romeo Must Die" and "Queen of the Damned."

“It’s hard to say what I want my legacy to be when I’m long gone.”--Aaliyah

