West Cancer Center hosts cycle, run, walk against cancer

You have the chance to help in the fight against cancer in the Mid-South.

The West Cancer Center has fought alongside its patients for nearly four decades.

With the West Fight On race, you can ride, run or walk your way to providing critical resources to the growing needs of Mid-South cancer patients.

Your support would ensure that none of West’s 35,000 patients fight alone.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at Shelby Farms Park, rain or shine.

You can help a team raise money, or participate yourself.

All of the details can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.