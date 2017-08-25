War of words escalates between Trump, TN GOP senators

President Donald Trump fired back at Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker on Twitter, more than a week after Corker criticized the president.

Trump called Corker's comments "strange" via Twitter:

Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

Last week, Corker said Trump has not shown competency or stability, in the wake of the president's comments on recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. And we need him to be successful," Corker said.. "I think our president needs to take stock of the role that he plays in our nation and move beyond himself, move way beyond himself, and move to a place where daily he's waking up, thinking about what is best for our nation."

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders responded to a reporter's question about Corker during her media briefing.

"I think that's a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn't dignify a response from this podium," she said.

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) also followed Corker's comments, condemning white supremacists and saying Trump should have been quicker to.

"They have a right to assemble, but their views are wrong," Alexander said. "Their views aren't welcome. We should say that loud and clear. The constitution guarantees that we're all Americans without regard to race. It would have been better if President Trump had said that immediately after Charlottesville and stuck to it. But I see my job as saying what I think and his job is saying what he thinks."

Upon seeing Trump's remarks on Corker, Alexander had this to say:

"There is no senator -- no Republican senator -- who President Trump talks to more than Bob Corker. I know that for a fact. They have great respect for one another, so my reaction is maybe it's time for them to play another round of golf together."

