Man convicted of raping 7-year-old

A man was convicted Thursday of raping a 7-year-old girl.

Jurors found Nehemiah Rimmer, who is the son of a former Shelby County Sheriff's Office Captain, guilty in the 2006 rape.

Rimmer's mother, Monica Johnson, is accused of tracking her son's victim down and questioning her.

She was later fired fired for her actions. She awaits trial for coercing a witness.

