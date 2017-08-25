Son of former SCSO's captain convicted of raping 7-year-old

A man was convicted Thursday of raping a 7-year-old girl.

Jurors found Nehemiah Rimmer, who is the son of a former Shelby County Sheriff's Office captain, guilty of the 2006 rape.

Rimmer's mother Monica Johnson, former executive officer of the SCSO’s Fugitive Division, is also accused of tracking her son's victim down and questioning her.

Investigators said Johnson accessed the law enforcement data base to get information related to the indictment against her son.

Johnson was later fired for her actions. She awaits trial for coercing a witness.

Records also show Rimmer has a previous criminal record. In 2005 when he was 19, Rimmer violated an order of protection involving a former girlfriend.

In 2014, he was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon. Rimmer did not have a handgun carry permit.

