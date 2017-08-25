St. Jude hopes all of Memphis will turn out for Downtown fundraiser

September is childhood cancer awareness month, and you can help children fighting cancer at St. Jude by getting out and walking.

The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Walk/Run will take place in Downtown Memphis on September 23.

It costs $10 to register for the event, and your money goes toward helping St. Jude patients and their families.

Families at St. Jude never pay a bill for their treatment. It costs the hospital more than $2 million a day to operate.

So the more people that come out to the Walk/Run event, the better for St. Jude.

"I'd like to see the whole city turn out, because this is an event that moms and dads and kids of all ages can participate in," ALSAC CEO Rick Shadyac said.

