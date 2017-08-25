A quarter in a cup could save you from food poisoning

Texas is bracing for Hurricane Harvey, which is predicted to make landfall as a Category 3 storm late Friday or early Saturday. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in various Gulf Coast cities.

When those families return to their homes, they may not be able to tell if their frozen food is still safe to eat.

But there's a trick that can help. It's called the "one cup tip."

First, freeze a cup of water. Then, before you evacuate, place a quarter (or any coin) on top of the ice.

When you return to your home, check the placement of the quarter. If it's still on top of the ice, you're good. If it's frozen at the bottom of the cup, you should throw out the food in your freezer.

If your coin is at the bottom of the cup, it means you lost power long enough for the water to melt. That means the food in your freezer was stored at a temperature above freezing for an extended period of time--which could make the food unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.