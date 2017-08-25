A quarter in a cup could save you from food poisoning

Texas is bracing for Hurricane Harvey, which is predicted to make landfall as a Category 3 storm late Friday or early Saturday. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in various Gulf Coast cities.More >>
An American cinematic classic will not be shown at Orpheum Theatre due to racial concerns.More >>
September is childhood cancer awareness month, and you can help children fighting cancer at St. Jude by getting outside and taking a walk.More >>
A man was convicted Thursday of raping a 7-year-old girl.More >>
President Donald Trump fired back at Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker on Twitter, more than a week after Corker criticized him.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
A woman was shot in the head at University Trails Apartments in Oxford.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
