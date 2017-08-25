6,000th AutoZone store opens in Memphis

A Memphis-based company just opened its 6,000th store, and AutoZone decided to make that milestone happen in the Bluff City.

It was a party atmosphere at the newest AutoZone store on Kirby Parkway.

For the big occasion, all of the Bluff City's biggest names were in the zone, from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to Rockey the Redbird to AutoZone founder Pitt Hyde.

"I want to thank all the dedicated AutoZoners out there, through their superior customer service that has allowed us to build this amazing company,” Hyde said.

Hyde opened his first store, which was originally called Auto Shack, back in 1979 in Forrest City, Arkansas. It has now grown to more than 90,000 employees with locations in every state, as well as Brazil and Mexico.

Congrats to @autozone on opening store No. 6,000 -- here in Memphis at 2761 Kirby. We're lucky to have AutoZone as a partner in our city. pic.twitter.com/ttaR9LAUxm — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) August 25, 2017

Hyde said the store's success would not have been possible without people here in the Mid-South.

"The community has supported us from day one,” Hyde said. “And we strive to be a great corporate citizen and give back to this community as much as we possibly can."

This includes sponsoring the Liberty Bowl and donating $25 million over the last decade to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

It's work that Hyde hopes to continue as the company looks to stay in the zone in Memphis.

"It's been an amazing journey,” Hyde said.

