2nd SCSO employee relieved of duty over unsavory social media posts

Shelby County Sheriff's Office relieved a second employee of duty following an offensive post that was made on social media.

Derrick Phillips was relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation.

SCSO also confirmed a third employee is also being interviewed by investigators.

Earlier in the week, corrections officer Sergeant Marcus Twilla, who has been on the force since 2001, was relieved of duty with pay.

Twilla posted several memes on his Facebook page that included the N-word and other unsavory language. The posts, which are a violation of Shelby County Sheriff's Office's social media policy, have since been deleted.

In one of the racially charged posts, Twila wrote about the inmates he's responsible for protecting and guarding. He critiqued their parenting accompanied by a meme with the N-word.

SCSO officials said this remains an ongoing investigation.

