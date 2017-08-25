Man shot at A-1 Speedy Corner following public nuisance ruling

A man was shot in the neck as he was leaving a corner store that just reopened following a forced closure by Shelby County District Attorney's Office that lasted one week.

The victim told Memphis police officers that he was walking away from A-1 Speedy Corner on Park Avenue when he was shot.

A-1 Speedy Corner closed on August 10 after it was deemed a public nuisance. Law enforcement officers were called to the store at least 185 times since June 2015.

In order to reopen one week after being shut down, the store had to add surveillance cameras and hire a security guard.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office to find out whether this recent shooting will impact their court agreement. The DA's office has not yet responded.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.