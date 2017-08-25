Surveillance footage captures storage shed burglar

MPD is hoping you can help identify the man in this surveillance photo. (Source: MPD)

Memphis Police Department needs your help to identify the man who broke into several South Memphis storage sheds.

Surveillance footage captured one of the crimes that occurred on Creekside Circle. The suspect can be seen pushing a generator away from the homeowner's shed. Other victims also reported their lawn equipment was stolen.

Victims reported seeing a suspicious van, believed to be an older model white Ford Econoline work van with writing on the side, in the neighborhood when the break-ins happened.

If you have any information that can help catch the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 901-258-7743.

