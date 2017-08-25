Family of Ismael Lopez thanks community for their support

Memphis Police Department needs your help to identify the burglar who broke into several South Memphis storage sheds.More >>
Neighbors in Southaven came together Friday night in support of the man who was shot and killed by police officers who showed up to the wrong house. More than 100 people held signs asking for justice for Ismael Lopez.More >>
Alright, this is for you ballers out there! If you think you've got what it takes to play professional basketball, the Memphis Hustle is giving you a chance to prove it.More >>
Having a world-renowned hospital in your backyard is a big deal. Having a hospital that is helping end childhood cancer is amazing. Getting the chance to help that hospital do its good work? Priceless.More >>
A man was shot in the neck as he was leaving a corner store that just reopened following a forced closure by Shelby County District Attorney's Office that lasted one week.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.More >>
