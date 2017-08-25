Southaven residents demand justice for Ismael Lopez

Neighbors in Southaven are coming together Friday night in support of the man who was shot and killed by police officers who showed up to the wrong house.

Ismael Lopez was killed July 24, but his neighbors said they won't stop rallying until they have answers about what happened to him.

Southaven police officers were supposed to be at a house across the street to arrest Samuel Pearman on domestic violence charges.

Lopez, a husband and father, who lived across the street appeared to have been shot through his door.

The officers said Lopez's dog, Cocoa, burst out of the house. They claim to have shot the dog, which suffered a scrape to the top of his head. The officers also said Lopez was standing in the doorway holding a gun. They fired shots when he refused to drop it.

Lopez's wife disputes that account and said he did not have a gun in his hand. The family's attorneys, who viewed his body at the morgue, said Lopez was shot in the back of the head. There were also bullet holes in the front door.

Hispanic community leaders said they will make sure Lopez, a man beloved in his Southaven neighborhood, is never forgotten.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

D.A. John Champion said the MBI may have the investigation complete in about three weeks. At that time, more information should be available about what happened and whether the two officers involved will face charges.

WMC5's Janice Broach will have more coming up tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

