Memphis Hustle Announces Open Tryouts

Alright, this is for you ballers out there! If you think you've got what it takes to play professional basketball, the Memphis Hustle is giving you a chance to prove it.

The Hustle will host open tryouts in Memphis and Southaven next month.

The first tryout will take place in the Hyde Gym at Memphis University School, located at 6191 Park Avenue, on Saturday, September 23.

The second will happen on Sunday, September 24 at DeSoto Central High School, which is located at 2911 Central Parkway in Southaven, Mississippi.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m. on both days. The camp will start at 2 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

You must be eligible to play in the NBA G-League and complete the proper paperwork.

The fee is $150 before Sept. 13. It will be $200 for everyone who registers after that date.

For more information about the tryouts, registration forms, and payment options and instructions, click here.

Applicants may send advance registration forms in the mail to 191 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103 to the attention of Malika Travis. Registrations will also be accepted on-site the day of each tryout.

2017 NBA G League Local Player Tryout Registration Form

2017 NBA G League Local Player Tryout Player Release & Eligibility Form

