Friday Football Fever: Week 2

Friday Football Fever continues in week 2. Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Germantown 35, Houston 24

This neighborhood fued in East Shelby County was renewed on Friday night.

Both teams shutout their opponents in week one, so it was sure to be an interesting matchup.

A field goal from kicker Emmanuel Chi put Houston up 10-7 late in the second, but Germantown put together quite a drive before the half with the clock running.

First Red Devils quarterback Orlando Hairston hit wide receiver Cameron Baker for a first down.

A few plays later, Germantown running back Rezmond Robinson found a hole for a five yard touchdown.

The Red Devils took a 14 to 10 lead at the half, and stayed hot in the third quarter.

Hairston connected with Baker for a touchdown in the third to put Germantown up 21-10, and the Red Devils didn't look back.

Center Hill 0, Collierville 43

Center Hill (MS) travelled to Collierville to face the Dragons for an interstate duel.

The Dragons jumped out to an early lead in this one.

Collierville quarterback Matt Connors took a keeper and broke the plane for a touchdown.

Next drive, Connors found an open Marcus Bersoza who hauled in another Collierville touchdown.

The Dragons defense stepped up to shutout Center Hill in the big win.

St. Louis Christian Brothers College 27, Christian Brothers High School 36

St. Louis CBC traveled to the Volunteer state to face CBHS in another interstate matchup.

St. Louis CBC took a 20-13 lead in to the half, but the CBHS came out of the locker room for the second half with a purpose.

Purple Wave defensive lineman William Norton forced a safety by tackling a CBC ball carrier in the end zone.

Then the CBHS offense turned the possession from the safety into 7 points after running back Nick Montesi punched in a touchdown.

The Purple Wave defense came up big again, as CBHS middle linebacker Zach Hamlet intercepted CBC quarterback Brett Gabbert's pass.

Montessi did the rest again, as he scored another touchdown to put the Purple Wave up 29-20 midway through the third quarter.

Southaven 14, Olive Branch 34

The Olive Branch Conquistadors traveled to face the Southaven Chargers in an old DeSoto County rivalry.

The Conquistadors kept a comfortable lead for much of the game.

Olive Branch running back Demarcus Ware added a 17 yard touchdown run midway through as the Conquistadors win comfortably.

Hillcrest 12, Evangelical Christian School 31

A public-private school matchup in Cordova proved to be a good one for the home team Eagles.

Behind running back Cameron Rosenberger's big runs, ECS drove inside of Hillcrest territory early in the second quarter.

Eagles quarterback Sumner Darlington finished a big drive with a beautiful pass to receiver Dawson Williams in double coverage for a touchdown.

That put ECS up 7-0 but the Eagles went on to easily handle Hillcrest.

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

Bolton Bartlett 7 21 Briarcrest Goodpasture 48 7 Brighton Dyersburg 26 37 Center Hill Collierville 0 43 Desoto Central Whitestation 17 18 Germantown Houston High 35 24 Hardin Co. Dyersburg 21 40 Hillcrest ECS 12 31 KIPP Central 6 43 Kingsbury MUS 6 46 MAHS Bolivar 37 57 Melrose Kirby 0 33 Mitchell Fayette Ware 33 6 Munford Millington 33 12 Northpoint Independence 13 14 Overton St. Benedict 14 46 Raleigh-Egypt Harding Academy 58 21 St. Louis CBC CBHS 27 36 Southaven Olive Branch 14 34 South Panola Brandon 6 37 Covington FACS 56 21

