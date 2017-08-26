Residents ride along with Oxford PD on social media - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Residents ride along with Oxford PD on social media

OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Police Department took to Twitter to allow people to ride along with them for the night.

Using the hashtag #RideWithOPD, Oxford PD updated incidents they responded to throughout the night.

Oxford PD got the event started around 6 p.m.

There were several interesting incidents throughout the night.

While the majority of the interactions on Twitter seemed to be people enjoying #RideWithOPD, there were a few that didn't enjoy what Oxford PD did last night.

In all, most Twitter users following along seemed to enjoy #RideWithOPD.

