Residents ride long with Oxford PD on social media

Oxford Police Department took to Twitter to allow people to ride along with them for the night.

Using the hashtag #RideWithOPD, Oxford PD updated incidents they responded to throughout the night.

Don't know what #RideWithOPD is? Think of it as a social media version of #LivePD or COPS episode. We #livetweet a night in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/RLPlunPnMO — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) August 17, 2017

Oxford PD got the event started around 6 p.m.

Welcome to the #BackToSchool edition of #RideWithOPD! Turn your notifications on and enjoy the night! pic.twitter.com/HevxZyOu4G — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) August 25, 2017

There were several interesting incidents throughout the night.

Sometimes the ones that over consumed are a little easier to spot. #RideWithOPD pic.twitter.com/YeuLqrGAgA — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) August 26, 2017

Jumped the curb and almost hit a pole. Arrested for DUI. #RideWithOPD pic.twitter.com/dTid4Sh26P — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) August 26, 2017

Traffic stop lead to the discovery of some marijuana. Post arrest ticket issued and released. #RideWithOPD pic.twitter.com/Jk8y2CkumY — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) August 26, 2017

While the majority of the interactions on Twitter seemed to be people enjoying #RideWithOPD, there were a few that didn't enjoy what Oxford PD did last night.

When Im scrolling through Twitter and cops are trying to be funny on the TL is distract from the fact that they're garbage as an institution pic.twitter.com/MHachx1jsL — Steezo the Slump God (@SteezeCamp) August 26, 2017

Stop puffing chest out when stopping people with weed. — Ham Slice (@OldMetJohn) August 26, 2017

In all, most Twitter users following along seemed to enjoy #RideWithOPD.

Thoroughly enjoyed following #RideWithOPD last night! You're doing Twitter right. Thanks for doing what you do, @OxfordPolice. ???????? — Kelsey Jacobson (@KJacobson5) August 26, 2017

when you graduated but are still trying to keep up with the drama #RideWithOPD pic.twitter.com/6AmmkY3Hbd — Connor Shea Burnett (@itsmeConnor_) August 26, 2017

