City Watch issued for 67-year-old man with diabetes

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man with early-stage dementia and diabetes that requires daily insulin.

James Carr walked away from Duncan Manor Home Care, located at 795 W. Shelby Dr., on Friday and has not been seen since.

Carr is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 150-pound black man with brown eyes, dark complexion, and he's balding. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Carr, contact Memphis police communications at 901-545-2677.

