City Watch issued for 67-year-old man with diabetes

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man with early-stage dementia and diabetes that require daily insulin.More >>
Oxford Police Department took to Twitter to allow people to ride along with them for the night.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help to identify the burglar who broke into several South Memphis storage sheds.More >>
A project that will help beautify the tallest building in Memphis wrapped up Friday.More >>
Neighbors in Southaven came together Friday night in support of the man who was shot and killed by police officers who showed up to the wrong house. More than 100 people held signs asking for justice for Ismael Lopez.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.More >>
