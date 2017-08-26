New Orleans firefighter shot, killed outside Memphis nightclub

A firefighter from New Orleans shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.

Investigators said it appears that 37-year-old Gregory Howard was simply an innocent bystander at the Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it all started with a fight inside the 18 and older bar that spilled into the parking lot, when two people shot at each other, firing several rounds.

Howard, who was not involved in the fight, was shot in the head. He was the only one injured in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said they are investigating, and no one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

