Mid-South Red Cross offers training sessions to assist with Harvey aftermath

With Hurricane Harvey expected to create issues for days, local groups in the Mid-South are already finalizing plans to help out.

The American Red Cross is offering a chance for anyone in the Mid-South to become a guardian angel in a time of need.

The disaster relief training will be held at the Mid-South Red Cross offices in Midtown on Madison Avenue near McNeil Street on August 29.

They need people willing to provide help and hope to those whose lives have been turned upside down by Harvey.

“We are preparing for everything,” said program manager Jeana Bailley. “That's what we do.”

High winds and flooding from Hurricane Harvey have devastated regions of Texas and Louisiana.

Many storm evacuees could soon be heading to the Mid-South.

Those families will need support and resources and so will the Red Cross volunteers heading to the disaster area.

“We have teams on standby to be able to serve as we know what's needed,” Bailley said.

Right now, the Red Cross needs more volunteers on their frontline teams who can help those have been forced out of their homes.

The Red Cross expects a two-week commitment from volunteers that deploy to other communities.

“Shelter, food, we have teams that help with medical needs with basic health needs and mental health,” Bailley said.

However, they said signing up for training doesn't mean you have to travel, but training will prepare you to serve on other relief operations.

