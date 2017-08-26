Community helps Raleigh couple after home shooting

A Raleigh couple dodged death when dozens of bullets were fired into their home by an unknown assailant.

Just a few days later, good Samaritans helped make sure it never happens again and ensure something positive comes from the terrifying experience.

The community came together on Saturday to install cameras and let them know that they have community support.

"I was saying a little prayer that the good Lord would take care of this and that they would find out who did it and stop it," said homeowner Joe Ontl.

Joe and Lynn Ontl experienced something that they will never forget on Wednesday night as they dodged bullets in their home that were not meant for them.

"The one bullet that upset me when I saw it when I was looking at everything was the bullet that was about 8 inches going through my wife's window," Joe said.

Isodore Harris, president of Timber Woods Neighborhood Watch, said that their neighborhood received the Neighborhood Watch Grant,

One thing that they wanted to do was install cameras to be able to catch criminals, and on Saturday, they installed four more in the neighborhood.

"Regardless of the situation that occurred, it shows that the people are actually pulling together," Harris said.

Emotional, locked arm in arm, and sticking together to support one another, the Ontl's said that they are grateful to be alive.

"Memphis, you better wake up and everyone that's in this area better wake up and start paying attention and if you see something, say something," Joe said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.