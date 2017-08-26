Community helps Raleigh couple after home shooting

A firefighter from New Orleans was shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.More >>
A firefighter from New Orleans was shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.More >>
A Raleigh couple dodged death when dozens of bullets were fired into their home by an unknown assailant.More >>
A Raleigh couple dodged death when dozens of bullets were fired into their home by an unknown assailant.More >>
With Hurricane Harvey expected to create issues for days, local groups in the Mid-South are already finalizing plans to help out.More >>
With Hurricane Harvey expected to create issues for days, local groups in the Mid-South are already finalizing plans to help out.More >>
Oxford Police Department took to Twitter to allow people to ride along with them for the night.More >>
Oxford Police Department took to Twitter to allow people to ride along with them for the night.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man with early-stage dementia and diabetes that require daily insulin.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man with early-stage dementia and diabetes that require daily insulin.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
A Grand Isle beachgoer made a troubling observation Saturday morning, a whale beached at a sandbar close to shore.More >>
A Grand Isle beachgoer made a troubling observation Saturday morning, a whale beached at a sandbar close to shore.More >>