Missing 12-year-old girl located

A City Watch issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger has been canceled.

Kamya Houston, 12, was located around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Houston was last seen at the Hollywood Library on North Hollywood Street at about 2 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since.

