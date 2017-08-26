MPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl

A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger. Police said 12-year-old Kamya Houston was last seen at the Hollywood Library on North Hollywood Street at about 2 p.m.More >>
A firefighter from New Orleans was shot and killed outside of a Shelby County nightclub Friday night.More >>
A Raleigh couple dodged death when dozens of bullets were fired into their home by an unknown assailant.More >>
With Hurricane Harvey expected to create issues for days, local groups in the Mid-South are already finalizing plans to help out.More >>
Oxford Police Department took to Twitter to allow people to ride along with them for the night.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
