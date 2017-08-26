MPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl

A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger.

Police said 12-year-old Kamya Houston was last seen at the Hollywood Library on North Hollywood Street at about 2 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Kamya stands 4-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes, and long black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt and burgundy shorts.

If you’ve seen Kamya or know her whereabouts, please contact Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.

