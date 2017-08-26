Harvey's winds subside but the flooding threat remains - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Harvey's winds subside but the flooding threat remains

Some areas could receive as much as 40" of rain before all is said and done Some areas could receive as much as 40" of rain before all is said and done
The slow moving track of Harvey The slow moving track of Harvey
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

As hurricanes go, Harvey will go down in history as one of the more powerful storms to hit US soil.

As a Category 4, winds Friday night were in the 120-130 mph range; heavy rain, storm surge and even tornadoes spawned from the spinning system created a big mess for the South Texas coast.

By Saturday night, the winds had died down to around 50 mph max, which downgrades Harvey to a tropical storm.

Once the system's winds go below 39 mph, it simply becomes a depression and a cluster of very heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Dozens have been injured as of Saturday night, and at least one fatality was reported; a person died in a house fire in the hard-hit city of Rockport.

Moving forward, the problem now will become the heavy, torrential and flooding rains. In many areas from Austin to San Antonio, Houston to Corpus Christie, 12-18 inches of rain may fall over the next few days with some local amounts in the 30-40 inches range!

In some areas, this is what they'd normally receive in a year!

The problem is that there isn't anything at the upper levels to drive Harvey out of the way, so until something does bring it up and out (late next week!) it will sit and only slowly move over the same area in Texas. Residents in the hard-hit areas need to get to higher ground, if not already.

We'll continue to update you on what will become a major flood event for the S and Coastal Texas region over the next 72-96 hours. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

