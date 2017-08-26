3,000 flags placed at cemetery for 9/11

We're sending a HIGH 5 to a massive display of patriotism at a Mid-South cemetery.

Members of several organizations gathered to set in place 3,000 American flags at Forest Hill Funeral Home on Whitten Road in Memphis.

The flags represent the first responders, civilians, and military heroes of September 11 and are part of the lead-up to the Never Forget tribute happening on 9/11.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.