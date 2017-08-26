Teachers, alumni buy school supplies for 500 students - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teachers, alumni buy school supplies for 500 students

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC) -

We're sending out a High 5 to some hardworking teachers and alumni from a north Mississippi high school.

Alumni and teachers of H.W. Byers High School in Holly Springs pooled their personal resources together and purchased approximately $5,000 in supplies.

The supplies are for around 500 students who otherwise may not have been able to afford them.

