24-year-old man shot, killed Sunday morning

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Alcy Road and Hillview Drive.

The man was 24 years old.

Police said the suspect is possibly driving a blue Infiniti.

