24-year-old man shot, killed Sunday morning

Shattered glass is left behind at a Memphis nightclub after a shooting took the life of a New Orleans firefighter Friday night.More >>
Shattered glass is left behind at a Memphis nightclub after a shooting took the life of a New Orleans firefighter Friday night.More >>
A man was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger. Police said 12-year-old Kamya Houston was last seen at the Hollywood Library on North Hollywood Street at about 2 p.m.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger. Police said 12-year-old Kamya Houston was last seen at the Hollywood Library on North Hollywood Street at about 2 p.m.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man with early-stage dementia and diabetes that require daily insulin.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man with early-stage dementia and diabetes that require daily insulin.More >>
We're sending out a High 5 to some hardworking teachers and alumni from a north Mississippi high school.More >>
We're sending out a High 5 to some hardworking teachers and alumni from a north Mississippi high school.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain. Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.More >>
Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain. Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.More >>