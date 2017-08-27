Man arrested for robbing, murdering 21-year-old man

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly armed robbery on July 18, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened on Wilson Street near the intersection of Kerr Avenue.

Police arrested Narquese White for the robbery and killing of 21-year-old Dontavious Craigen.

Police said two men entered the residence of Craigen and attempted to rob him of marijuana and money.

The suspects fired shots during the robbery attempt, striking Craigen, whom was pronounced dead on the scene.

Craigen's father, Charles, was also hit and transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

22-year-old Ashley Fett and her two juvenile children were also in the house during the time of the robbery.

On Aug, 25, police arrested White in Raleigh at a residence in Timberwood Drive. After surrounding the perimeter for several hours, White voluntarily surrendered to police.

A task force did a sweep of the residence and seized a stolen Smith and Wesson .9mm handgun with a fully loaded magazine and a Draco 5.56mm assault rifle with two fully loaded magazines taped together.

White has been charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, murder in perpetration of a felony, possession of a firearm, and criminal attempt felony.

He is currently being held without bond.

