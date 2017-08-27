Basketball tournament carries on in memory of slain New Orleans firefighter

The search continues for suspects in the shooting death of a New Orleans firefighter outside a Shelby County nightclub.More >>
The search continues for suspects in the shooting death of a New Orleans firefighter outside a Shelby County nightclub.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly armed robbery and home invasion on July 18, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly armed robbery and home invasion on July 18, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Shattered glass is left behind at a Memphis nightclub after a shooting took the life of a New Orleans firefighter Friday night.More >>
Shattered glass is left behind at a Memphis nightclub after a shooting took the life of a New Orleans firefighter Friday night.More >>
A man was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger. Police said 12-year-old Kamya Houston was last seen at the Hollywood Library on North Hollywood Street at about 2 p.m.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger. Police said 12-year-old Kamya Houston was last seen at the Hollywood Library on North Hollywood Street at about 2 p.m.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>