ServiceMaster employee witnesses flooding devastation in Houston

Flooding in the Houston area is expected to worsen, and so far, thousands have been rescued.

More than two feet of rainfall has left rescue workers busy.

But there is also a group of Memphis workers ready to hit the streets to help restore the city of Houston.

"It's truly a catastrophe situation down here,” said Peter Huggins, who works with Service Master Restore and is from the Memphis area.

Huggins spoke with WMC Action News 5 from the safety of his hotel room.

He is only one of dozens of ServiceMaster employees in the area of impact when Hurricane Harvey pounded Southeast Houston.

"Numerous roadways under, up to 12-16 feet of water," Huggins said.

Huggins said there are 18 Service Master franchises along the Texas Gulf Coast. So far, he said his team has been working to make sure all of their personnel and franchisees are safe.

“I think a lot of people were taken aback by just how much rain has fallen,” Huggins said.

Over the next week, he said key ServiceMaster personnel will travel to Houston to help with residential and commercial restoration.

"The severity of what we were dealing with to have operational support on the ground,” Huggins said.

He said they will stay there as long as they are needed.

"We are here and ready to support the people of Houston,” Huggins said.

Huggins said that right now everyone is asked to stay off the roads until the flood waters recede.

However, he said his team plans on taking to the streets within the coming days.

