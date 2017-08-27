Memphis leaders discuss Confederate statues at NAACP meeting

Memphis' city leaders continue to express their opinions about what should be done about the Confederate monuments that have sparked controversy in the city.

The Memphis NAACP held their monthly meeting Sunday.

In addition to legislative updates from the city, county, and state, leaders also took questions from the audience.

When the topic of those confederate monuments came up, Memphis City Council Member Martavius Jones said there's something not a lot of people realize about the law that supposedly prevents the city from taking them down.

“In other parts of statues and ordinances and laws, it says if you do this, this is what happens,” Jones said. “There's nothing in the law that says if Memphis were to take it down, this is what happens.”

Right now, the city is waiting on a waiver from the Tennessee Historical Commission to take down the statues legally. That meeting is October 13.

