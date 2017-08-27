Zumbathon raises money for St. Jude

Memphians of all ages sweated it out and danced toward a cure on Sunday.

Casa Leon event venue was the site of a three-hour Zumbathon to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The owners said it's the first event of its kind at the venue, and they hope to participate in more like it in the future.

Owner Silvia Leon said one of the goals was to get people registered for the St. Jude Walk/Run, coming up September 23.

"Some people are dancers some people are not but it’s okay,” Leon said. “We just wanted people to come and support and see this is a great cause."

The Zumbathon was hosted by the Latino's Unite for St. Jude Walk team and was open to the public for only $10.

For more on this year's St. Jude Walk/Run and how you can join our team here at WMC Action News 5, click here.

