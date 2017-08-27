Man shot while driving on I-240

A man is in critical condition after being shot while driving on a Memphis interstate.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Interstate 240 near Airways Boulevard, not far from the Memphis International Airport.

The man drove to a nearby food mart for help, where he was taken to the hospital.

Police say the gunman may have been driving a white Nissan Maxima.

