Coverage of Harvey in Houston, Showers in the forecast this week, Remedies for sleep problems

A worker from ServiceMaster was in Houston to help with a new franchise when the storm hit. Now he is staying in Houston to help with recovery efforts. We spoke to him this morning on #wmc5. We are also covering in depth the aftermath of Harvey and the problems facing Houston and places beyond. Detailed coverage this morning.
This weekend, a New Orleans firefighter was shot and killed outside of a club near Highway 385 and Hacks Cross. He was in town for a basketball tournament. It turns out he was just an innocent bystander. We'll explain the case and the investigation this morning on WMC5.
If you're having a tough time falling asleep or staying asleep the key might be to create a better sleep environment. We'll tell you what sleep specialists at Methodist Le Bonheur told me on WMC5.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Nashville today for the national gathering of the Fraternal Order of Police. The conference will host police chiefs, sheriffs and federal officers from throughout the country.
A few showers and storms today with highs around 80. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Man shot while driving on I-240
Mom claims kids found dead rat at Chuck E. Cheese
Man arrested for robbing, murdering 21-year-old man
24-year-old man shot, killed Sunday morning
New Orleans firefighter shot, killed outside Memphis nightclub
A man is in critical condition after being shot while driving on a Memphis interstate.More >>
Memphians of all ages sweated it out and danced toward a cure on Sunday.More >>
Memphis' city leaders continue to express their opinions about what should be done about the Confederate monuments that have sparked controversy in the city.More >>
Millions of people in Texas and neighboring states are bracing for Hurricane Harvey's landfall.More >>
With Hurricane Harvey expected to create issues for days, local groups in the Mid-South are already finalizing plans to help out.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
