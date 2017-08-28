Coverage of Harvey in Houston, Showers in the forecast this week, Remedies for sleep problems

Good Monday morning!

A worker from ServiceMaster was in Houston to help with a new franchise when the storm hit. Now he is staying in Houston to help with recovery efforts. We spoke to him this morning on #wmc5. We are also covering in depth the aftermath of Harvey and the problems facing Houston and places beyond. Detailed coverage this morning.

This weekend, a New Orleans firefighter was shot and killed outside of a club near Highway 385 and Hacks Cross. He was in town for a basketball tournament. It turns out he was just an innocent bystander. We'll explain the case and the investigation this morning on WMC5.

If you're having a tough time falling asleep or staying asleep the key might be to create a better sleep environment. We'll tell you what sleep specialists at Methodist Le Bonheur told me on WMC5.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Nashville today for the national gathering of the Fraternal Order of Police. The conference will host police chiefs, sheriffs and federal officers from throughout the country.



A few showers and storms today with highs around 80. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Man shot while driving on I-240

Mom claims kids found dead rat at Chuck E. Cheese

Man arrested for robbing, murdering 21-year-old man

24-year-old man shot, killed Sunday morning

New Orleans firefighter shot, killed outside Memphis nightclub

