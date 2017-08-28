Martin, McCarver, McGwire inducted into Cardinals Hall of Fame

The St. Louis Cardinals inducted three players from different eras into their franchise Hall of Fame this weekend. Pepper Martin, Memphian Tim McCarver, and slugger Mark McGwire, were honored at Busch Stadium as the organizations fourth induction class.

McGwire hit a record breaking 70 home runs in 1998, a year Cardinal fans will never forget. He hit a total of 220 homers in his four and a half seasons with St. Louis, driving in 473 runs, according to MLB.com.

McCarver was the starting catcher for two World Championship teams in 1964 and 1967. He still ranks high among statistical leaders in World Series play. McCarver also made two All-Star Game appearances.

Pepper Martin was voted in by the veterans Red Ribbon Committee. He was a member of the iconic "Gashouse Gang" playing nearly 1200 MLB games, all with St. Louis. The four-time All-Star was on two World Championship teams in 1931 and 1934.

