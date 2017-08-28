Gyorko to DL with hamstring sprain

St. Louis Cardinal infielder Jedd Gyorko has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the organization.

Cardinals General Manager Michael Girsch told MLB.com, after looking at MRI results, that Gyorko injured his right hamstring, calling the strain "mild to moderate." Gyorko will likely miss a couple of weeks play, with only five weeks remaining in the season.

Greg Garcia will receive most of the playing time in Gyorko's absence.

