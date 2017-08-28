Tuesday @10: DIY dorm security upgrades

Most first-time college students are preoccupied with scheduling classes, moving into their dorm, and figuring out the delicate balance between fun and studying.

Many students are told about the importance of their personal safety, but they don't make ensuring that safety a priority.

Maria Robinson, a Mid-South mom with a college-bound freshman, said her "bookworm" was briefed well before she dropped her off on campus.

"The college life--as I recall-- sometimes you are studying late, you're at the library late, your study group is late...So, just be aware and try to get where you need to go as quickly as possible," Maria said.

Tuesday at 10 p.m., we're going to help parents everywhere add a few more layers to your child's personal protection plan.

WMC Action News 5 Investigator Sasha Jones tested out an innovative, security upgrade that you can put together and use anywhere in a dorm room.

