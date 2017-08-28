13 arrested in Oxford prostitution sting

Thirteen people were arrested in a prostitution sting in Oxford.

Oxford Police Department, Mississippi Attorney General's Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Metro Narcotics all took part in the investigation.

During the operation, one person was arrested for prostitution and 12 more for procuring prostitution.

"We appreciate the help and support from our local, state, and federal agencies in an effort to proactively work towards reducing crime for our citizens," Chief of Police Joey East said.

No names or pictures of the arrested have been released. Each charge is a misdemeanor crime.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.