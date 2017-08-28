Deputies release video of man wanted in killing of firefighter outside club

Shelby County Sheriff's Office released video of a man they believe killed a New Orleans firefighter outside a Memphis club.

Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Howard, an an innocent bystander, was shot outside Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road on Friday night.

The surveillance footage shows a man holding a handgun before the shooting occurred. Deputies said that man is the top suspect in the investigation.

If you know where this man may be, call SCSO at 901-222-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

