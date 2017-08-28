Flooding in Humboldt forces school closure

Bad weather forced Humboldt City Schools to close Monday.

Heavy rains in the city caused flooding on several roads. The worst hit areas are in Three Way and Humboldt.

Madison County Fire Department said first responders have been called to one water rescue so far.

Numerous roads flooded in Three Way - Humboldt area. One water rescue in Madison County this far. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/SZyoUoXXB7 — Madison County Fire (@MadCountyFire) August 28, 2017

