Flooding in Humboldt forces school closure - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Flooding in Humboldt forces school closure

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Madison County Fire Department) (Source: Madison County Fire Department)
HUMBOLDT, TN (WMC) -

Bad weather forced Humboldt City Schools to close Monday.

Heavy rains in the city caused flooding on several roads. The worst hit areas are in Three Way and Humboldt.

Madison County Fire Department said first responders have been called to one water rescue so far.

Stay with WMC Action News 5 as we gather more information about the flooding.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly