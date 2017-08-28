Flooding in Humboldt forces school closure

With America’s largest cities investing nearly $7.1 billion on parks this past year, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.More >>
Bad weather forced Humboldt City Schools to close Monday.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office released video of a man they believe killed a New Orleans firefighter outside a Memphis club.More >>
Thirteen people were arrested in a prostitution sting in Oxford.More >>
Most first-time college students are preoccupied with scheduling classes, moving into their dorm, and figuring out the delicate balance between fun and studying.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
