Study ranks best US cities for recreation

With America’s largest cities investing nearly $7.1 billion on parks this past year, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.

To highlight the relative benefit of public spaces and recreational activities for consumers and economies across the country, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 44 key indicators of recreation-friendliness. For each city, analysts examined basic living costs, the quality of parks, the accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities, as well as the weather.

Overall Memphis, ranked 82nd out of 100, although it did rank 7th overall for least expensive.

Best Cities for Recreation:

Orlando, FL San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV Tampa, FL Atlanta, GA Cincinnati, OH Tucson, AZ Denver, CO San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL

Best vs. Worst:

New York has the most park playgrounds per square root of the population, 0.575, which is 17.4 times more than in Hialeah, Fla., the city with the fewest at 0.033.

San Francisco has the highest share of the population with walkable park access, 99.5 percent, which is 4.8 times higher than in Louisville, Ky., the city with the lowest at 20.6 percent.

St. Louis has the highest spending on parks per capita, $479.30, which is 25.1 times higher than in Jersey City, N.J., the city with the lowest at $19.06.

San Francisco has the most bike rental facilities per square root of the population, 0.072, which is 72 times more than in Fresno, Calif., the city with the fewest at 0.001.

New York has the most coffee and tea shops per square root of the population, 1.081, which is 45 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.024.

