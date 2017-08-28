Mid-South Red Cross sending aid to Harvey victims

The American Red Cross of the Mid-South is going to disaster areas of Louisiana and Texas, and they need help from volunteers.

Tina Devereux and her husband, Phillip Devereux, are packing up for their fourth volunteer disaster relief mission.

They will be staged in Baton Rouge to serve hurricane evacuees from across the Gulf Coast.

"All the little kids come up and you would be surprised to see how excited they are to see bottled water," Tina said.

The Emergency Rescue Vehicles the Red Cross uses are equipped with basic necessities and resources.

The Devereuxs will help serve meals, provide first aid, and they've been trained to work in shelters.

"The news shows but until you actually witness it and are there, it's very devastating but really humbling," Tina said.

Because of the trauma many victims face, the American Red Cross provides mental health counselors for support.

"They are going through depression," Tina said. "They are going through reality now, and it's just a lot to it, and it's a long process, but they are there."

"The stress that you see on folks that are coming up to this window to eat, I mean they are washed out," Phillip said.

Volunteers are needed and training is available if you can travel to regions impacted by storms or assist locally.

"We enjoy helping people. That's the biggest aspect, you gotta like what you do, and this is something we enjoy," Phillip said.

Click here to lean more about the disaster relief training the Red Cross is offering in Memphis.

How you can help

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also welcome at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

